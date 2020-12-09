News24.com | SEE | Giant iceberg on course to collide with south Atlantic penguin colony island
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
An enormous iceberg is heading toward South Georgia Island in the southern Atlantic, where scientists say a collision could devastate wildlife including penguins, seals and albatross.
