Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | SEE | Giant iceberg on course to collide with south Atlantic penguin colony island

News24 Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
An enormous iceberg is heading toward South Georgia Island in the southern Atlantic, where scientists say a collision could devastate wildlife including penguins, seals and albatross.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This giant glacier is on a collision course with a British overseas territory [Video]

This giant glacier is on a collision course with a British overseas territory

Meanwhile in Antarctica, the world’s largest iceberg is heading for the island of South Georgia…

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 04:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Enormous iceberg on course to collide with south Atlantic penguin colony island

 Some species, like King penguins, travel for up to 16 days to find food. If the iceberg gets in the way, that foraging trip could take longer.
Zee News