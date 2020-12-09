ArcelorMittal Completes Sale Of ArcelorMittal USA To Cleveland-Cliffs Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

ArcelorMittal said Wednesday that the sale of ArcelorMittal USA to Cleveland-Cliffs for a combination of cash and stock has completed.



Under the terms of the sale, ArcelorMittal has received $505 million cash, 78 million shares of Cleveland-Cliffs common stock and non-voting preferred stock which is redeemable for...

