ArcelorMittal Completes Sale Of ArcelorMittal USA To Cleveland-Cliffs
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
ArcelorMittal said Wednesday that the sale of ArcelorMittal USA to Cleveland-Cliffs for a combination of cash and stock has completed.
Under the terms of the sale, ArcelorMittal has received $505 million cash, 78 million shares of Cleveland-Cliffs common stock and non-voting preferred stock which is redeemable for...
