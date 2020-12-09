Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cobra Kai Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Karate Kid Alums

Upworthy Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Netflix has released the official Cobra Kai Season 3 trailer for the highly-anticipated retur of the Karate Kid sequel series, providing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Cobra Kai Season 3

Cobra Kai Season 3 02:27

 Cobra Kai Season 3 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso pick up where they left off in Season 1 and 2, and train a new generation in the way of karate. But will their past get in the way of what truly matters? directed by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Wrestling Christmas Miracle Movie [Video]

A Wrestling Christmas Miracle Movie

A Wrestling Christmas Miracle movie trailer (2020) HD - Plot synopsis: An 11-year old phenom wrestler with an undefeated record, Kace Gabriel gives up the sport to write/direct a movie. He believes..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:51Published
A Karate Christmas Miracle Movie [Video]

A Karate Christmas Miracle Movie

A Karate Christmas Miracle Movie (2019) - trailer HD - Starring Eric Roberts (Academy Award nominee; Best of the Best; The Expendables), Martin Kove (The Karate Kid; Rambo; “Cobra Kai”), Julie..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:34Published
Higurashi When They Cry Season 1 [Video]

Higurashi When They Cry Season 1

Higurashi When They Cry Season 1 Trailer HD - Everything is not as it seems in this official trailer for upcoming series, Higurashi: When They Cry – NEW, which heads to AnimeLab this October! - Plot..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:27Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Trailer Teases a Return to Okinawa With ‘Karate Kid II’ Cameos (Video)

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Trailer Teases a Return to Okinawa With ‘Karate Kid II’ Cameos (Video) Hiya, and hi-Yah: Netflix unveiled the Season 3 trailer for “Cobra Kai,” the first season since the “Karate Kid” sequel series moved over from...
The Wrap

Cobra Kai Season 3 Trailer Reveals Old Favorites and New Problems

 The first trailer for the third season of Netflix's Cobra Kai is here, and it looks like The Karate Kid Part II all over again, with...
Upworthy

COBRA KAI Season 3 Trailer (2021) Karate Kid Netflix Series
Upworthy