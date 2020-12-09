Cobra Kai Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Karate Kid Alums
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 (
13 hours ago) Netflix has released the official Cobra Kai Season 3 trailer for the highly-anticipated retur of the Karate Kid sequel series, providing...
Cobra Kai Season 3 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso pick up where they left off in Season 1 and 2, and train a new generation in the way of karate. But will their past get in the way of what truly matters?
directed by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden...
Cobra Kai Season 3 02:27
