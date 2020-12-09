Global  
 

Canadian doctors say 'long journey ahead' to combat virus despite Pfizer vaccine approval

CTV News Wednesday, 9 December 2020
While Canadian doctors are welcoming the news of Health Canada’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, they're also cautioning there is still more work to be done before life can return to some semblance of normal.
