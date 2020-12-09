Michigan meets 'safe harbor' deadline, securing state's Electoral College votes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify election results



The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted to certify election results for the entire state, solidifying Joe Biden's win and giving him the state's 16 electoral votes. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 36:59 Published 2 weeks ago Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election



President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump



Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Today marks an important Electoral College deadline. Here's why that's bad news for Trump The safe harbor deadline falls six days before the Electoral College meets to formally cast votes for president based on the popular votes in states.

USATODAY.com 2 days ago



