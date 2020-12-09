Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan meets 'safe harbor' deadline, securing state's Electoral College votes

Upworthy Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Michigan meets safe harbor deadline, election law experts say. When the state's presidential electors meet Monday, their votes will be final.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Erm, No: Supreme Court Won't Overturn Pennsylvania's Win For Biden

Erm, No: Supreme Court Won't Overturn Pennsylvania's Win For Biden 00:45

 The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania. According to Business Insider, the request was put forth by a group of Republican state legislators, led by US Rep. Mike Kelly. They asked the court for an emergency order nullifying...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify election results [Video]

Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify election results

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted to certify election results for the entire state, solidifying Joe Biden's win and giving him the state's 16 electoral votes.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 36:59Published
Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election [Video]

Michigan Won't Be Helping Trump Overturn Election

President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump [Video]

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Today marks an important Electoral College deadline. Here's why that's bad news for Trump

 The safe harbor deadline falls six days before the Electoral College meets to formally cast votes for president based on the popular votes in states.
USATODAY.com