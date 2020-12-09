Michigan meets 'safe harbor' deadline, securing state's Electoral College votes

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania.
According to Business Insider, the request was put forth by a group of Republican state legislators, led by US Rep. Mike Kelly.
They asked the court for an emergency order nullifying...
President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success.
Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's..