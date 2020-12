You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: First Lady Sorts Toys At Toys for Tots Event



First Lady Melania Trump sorted gifts and made cards at the Marine Toys for Tots event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Tuesday (12/8) in Washington, D.C. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:59 Published 23 hours ago Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses



Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses. According to 'The New York Times,' and multiple other news outlets. the White House declined the option over the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 1 day ago Melania Trump presents new WH tennis pavilion amid pandemic



First lady Melania Trump’s office announced the finalization of the White House Tennis Pavilion – a tone deaf accomplishment to trumpet amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and as the federal.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:22 Published 1 day ago