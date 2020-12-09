Global  
 

First Lady Melania Trump Participates In 'Toys For Tots'

Newsy Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
First Lady Melania Trump Participates In 'Toys For Tots'Watch VideoFirst lady Melania Trump participated in the annual Marine "Toys for Tots" drive in Washington yesterday. 

Members of the military and their children attended the event, which collects toys for kids in need. 

The first lady said she's proud of the everyone who helped ensure all children have a present to open...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing Spot

Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing Spot 00:37

 President Donald Trump and his family appear to be making preparations to vacate the White House, despite his insistence he secretly won the election. Business Insider reports Trump has asked for renovations to be made to his Mar-a-Lago residence as the first family considers moving to Florida. The...

