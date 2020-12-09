Global  
 

US election: Donald Trump hypes up hopes for Texas lawsuit

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump hypes up hopes for Texas lawsuitUS President Donald Trump says a new election lawsuit from Texas is "the big one" in his fight to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden. The lawsuit in question is led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and has won support from the...
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Trump compares 2020 US election to 'third world nation'

Trump compares 2020 US election to 'third world nation' 02:12

 As President Donald Trump has become consumed with contesting the results of an election he lost, staffers acknowledge that Trump has not given many signals about what his plans will be once the Electoral College affirms President-elect Joe Biden’s win. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports.

Trump and Friends Got Coronavirus Care Many Others Couldn’t

 Rudolph W. Giuliani became the latest in President Trump’s inner circle to boast about the treatment he received for Covid-19, as hospitals across the country..
Senate fails to block Trump administration's controversial arms deal with the UAE

 Critics say the weapons deal could spark an arms race in the Middle East and rewards a country with a checkered record on human rights.
President Trump seeks to join Supreme Court lawsuit challenging election results in 4 key states

 The president did not present evidence of fraud. To back up his request, he cited partisan polls purporting to show Americans distrust the election.
Arizona GOP asks followers if they'd die to overturn Trump loss

 "Live a life of service to a cause greater than yourself," the official account of the Arizona GOP also told its supporters.
‘Welcome to Texas!’: Musk’s California Departure Stokes the States’ Rivalry

 Several companies have followed the same path to Texas, which has aggressively advertised lower taxes and fewer regulations.
SpaceX rocket test flight ends in fiery explosion

 A test flight of the SpaceX Mars rocket ended in a fiery explosion in Texas on Wednesday.
SpaceX Starship Test Flight Blows Up on Landing in Texas

 Elon Musk, we have a problem. SpaceX's much-hyped high-altitude test flight of Starship -- a spacecraft designed to take people and cargo to the moon and Mars --..
SpaceX Starship crash-lands after test flight

 SpaceX's shiny, bullet-shaped Starship soared several miles into the air from a remote corner of Texas. The 6 1/2-minute test flight ended in an explosive..
SpaceX flies Starship prototype rocket to highest altitude yet — but doesn’t stick the landing

 During a test flight on Wednesday, SpaceX flew a prototype of its next generation Starship rocket to its highest height yet in the skies above Texas — but..
Texas attorney general sues to block Biden's victory in four other states

 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing over the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia, four battleground states that helped swing..
Texas AG asks Supreme Court to overturn Trump's loss in key states. Don't hold your breath.

 Five weeks after Election Day and with states locking down electoral votes, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has asked the high court to step in.
Texas sues over election results in battleground states Biden won

 In his long-shot lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton takes aim at the results in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia.
Cobb County officials reduce early voting locations ahead of Georgia Senate runoff elections

 Elections officials in Cobb County, Georgia, is reducing the number of early voting locations for the January Senate runoff elections. President-elect Joe Biden..
Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick [Video]

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his nominee for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite a law requiring the military's top brass to have been out of the armed forces for at least seven years before running the Pentagon. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

AP Top Stories December 9 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday, Dec. 9th: Biden's DOD nominee puts some Dems in a bind; Only half of Americans ready for vaccine; Multiple gunshot wounds killed..
‘Is Austin on Your List?’: Biden’s Pentagon Pick Rose Despite Barriers to Diversity

 With retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III’s nomination to be the first Black defense secretary, the Pentagon comes face to face with its record as a place where..
Trump Seeks To Have Supreme Court Invalidate Millions Of Votes [Video]

Trump Seeks To Have Supreme Court Invalidate Millions Of Votes

President Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block millions of votes from four battleground states. According to CNN, the four states predominantly voted for President-elect Joe Biden. Trump's..

17 States Join Texas In General Election Supreme Court Lawsuit Against 4 Swing States [Video]

17 States Join Texas In General Election Supreme Court Lawsuit Against 4 Swing States

Seventeen states have now joined a Texas lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Katie Johnston reports.

President Trump Looks Past Supreme Court Loss To New Lawsuit Challenging Pennsylvania Election Results [Video]

President Trump Looks Past Supreme Court Loss To New Lawsuit Challenging Pennsylvania Election Results

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his campaign will join an improbable case before the Supreme Court challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states that he lost as he tries to..

First Steps For Biden Administration On Global Trade Regime – Analysis

First Steps For Biden Administration On Global Trade Regime – Analysis By Wendy Cutler* As the incoming Biden administration considers the state of the World Trade Organization (WTO), it will find an organisation in disrepair....
U.S. Supreme Court rejects GOP’s attempt to undo Pennsylvania election results

U.S. Supreme Court rejects GOP’s attempt to undo Pennsylvania election results WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s...
President-elect Biden Sets Priorities For First 100 Days

President-elect Biden Sets Priorities For First 100 Days Watch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden and his team are preparing to take over in the middle of the crisis. Yesterday, Biden set his first three goals to get...
