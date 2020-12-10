Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: Four Pfizer vaccine volunteers develop Bell's palsy - Read details here

Zee News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The US FDA regulators, however, noted that it was still unclear how Bell's palsy was caused in these volunteers due to Pfizer vaccine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Pfizer releases details on clinical trials for COVID vaccine

Pfizer releases details on clinical trials for COVID vaccine 00:27

 The FDA released the world's first detailed analysis of the clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine. The data shows Pfizer's vaccine is safe, and about 50% effective a week after the first dose.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Canada Approves Pfizer Vaccine [Video]

Canada Approves Pfizer Vaccine

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month, and four million doses of the vaccine by March.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published
UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Starting Tuesday [Video]

UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Starting Tuesday

UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive, Starting Tuesday. Britain's push to safeguard its citizens from the coronavirus will be the largest national vaccination effort in the country's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
BTS: An Inside Look at Pfizer's Vaccine Trials [Video]

BTS: An Inside Look at Pfizer's Vaccine Trials

Today, we're talking to Giora Griffel, who participated in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials. Griffel details his experience with the experimental drug.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:32Published