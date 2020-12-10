|
|
COVID-19: Four Pfizer vaccine volunteers develop Bell's palsy - Read details here
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The US FDA regulators, however, noted that it was still unclear how Bell's palsy was caused in these volunteers due to Pfizer vaccine.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Canada Approves Pfizer Vaccine
Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month, and four million doses of the vaccine by March.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22Published
|
UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Starting Tuesday
UK To Launch COVID-19
Vaccine Drive, Starting Tuesday.
Britain's push to safeguard its citizens from the
coronavirus will be the largest national vaccination
effort in the country's..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published
|
BTS: An Inside Look at Pfizer's Vaccine Trials
Today, we're talking to Giora Griffel, who participated in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials. Griffel details his experience with the experimental drug.
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:32Published
|