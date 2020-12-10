Biden's son Hunter under investigation for tax affairs
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Federal investigators served a round of subpoenas on Tuesday, including to Hunter Biden, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe. The tax investigation centers on his business dealings, the person said.
