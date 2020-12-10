Global  
 

Biden's son Hunter under investigation for tax affairs

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Federal investigators served a round of subpoenas on Tuesday, including to Hunter Biden, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe. The tax investigation centers on his business dealings, the person said.
News video: President-elect Joe Biden's Son Under Federal Investigation For 'Tax Affairs'

President-elect Joe Biden's Son Under Federal Investigation For 'Tax Affairs' 00:25

 In a statement, Hunter Biden says he learned of the investigation yesterday.

Hunter Biden's taxes are under investigation by the US attorney's office in Delaware [Video]

Hunter Biden's taxes are under investigation by the US attorney's office in Delaware

President-elect Joe Biden's son was in the spotlight during the presidential campaign for his business dealings with Ukraine and China.

Hunter Biden's Taxes Investigated As Presidential Transition Continues [Video]

Hunter Biden's Taxes Investigated As Presidential Transition Continues

The U.S. Attorney in Delaware has launched an investigation into Hunter Biden, the president-elect's son, concerning his taxes. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Colorado Congressman Ken Buck Requests Special Counsel To Investigate Hunter Biden [Video]

Colorado Congressman Ken Buck Requests Special Counsel To Investigate Hunter Biden

Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District, is calling on the Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel to investigate the son of President-elect Joe..

Joe Biden's son Hunter says he is under investigation over taxes

 The US president-elect's son says he is confident an "objective review" will not find tax violations.
BBC News

Hunter Biden 'tax affairs' under federal investigation

 The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs,” President-elect Joe Biden’s son confirmed on Wednesday, saying he...
FOXNews.com

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'

 President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter said Wednesday that his “tax affairs” are under federal investigation, putting a renewed spotlight on the questions...
Japan Today