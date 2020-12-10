Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unearthing Secret to COVID-19 Successes In New Zealand And Taiwan – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Unearthing Secret to COVID-19 Successes In New Zealand And Taiwan – OpEdBy Dr. Philip Dandolov

With quite a few scientists and public health experts cautiously optimistic on the likelihood of the COVID-19 pandemic being largely brought to a halt in many countries around the world by the second quarter of 2021, it is worth looking at two sovereign states whose COVID-19 responses have universally...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand remembers volcano tragedy

New Zealand remembers volcano tragedy 01:58

 New Zealand on Wednesday (December 9) marked the one-year anniversary of the volcanic eruption on White Island that killed 22 people, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern describing the tragic event as "devastating" for the country. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How COVID-19 Has Reset Targeting Toward Outcomes: PMX’s Bianchi [Video]

How COVID-19 Has Reset Targeting Toward Outcomes: PMX’s Bianchi

If advertisers weren't already demanding bang for their buck, COVID-19 economic pressures are prompting them to do so. Time and again, out of the pandemic, we have been hearing executives talk about..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:35Published
MSDH reports 2,764 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths across the state [Video]

MSDH reports 2,764 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths across the state

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,746 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths across the state.

Credit: WXXVPublished
COVID Stats Snapshot 12-9-20 [Video]

COVID Stats Snapshot 12-9-20

The Florida Department of Health has reported another 9,592 new coronavirus infections and 89 additional deaths in the state. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3m1olnb

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:35Published