UK Regulator Says People with History of 'Significant' Allergy Should Not Get Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

HNGN Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
UK Regulator Says People with History of 'Significant' Allergy Should Not Get Pfizer's COVID-19 VaccineThe United Kingdom drug regulator released on Wednesday that persons who have a history of significant allergic reactions should not receive the COVID-19 vaccine which was developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Allergic reactions prompt warning on UK vaccine

Allergic reactions prompt warning on UK vaccine 00:49

 [NFA] Britain’s medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergies do not get Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, after two people reported severe adverse reactions on the first day of rollout. Olivia Chan reports.

