UK Regulator Says People with History of 'Significant' Allergy Should Not Get Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () The United Kingdom drug regulator released on Wednesday that persons who have a history of significant allergic reactions should not receive the COVID-19 vaccine which was developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
