Campaign to send Christmas cards to two Canadian men detained in China

Sky News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Campaign to send Christmas cards to two Canadian men detained in ChinaA former British journalist who spent two years as a "political hostage" in China has urged people to send Christmas cards to two Canadian men in Chinese detention to offer support and call for their release.
