Erdogan in Azerbaijan to hail Karabakh victory
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Azerbaijan's army paraded military hardware and weapons seized from Armenia during the six-week war through the capital Baku ahead of Erdogan's arrival to rehearse for a large-scale victory parade on Thursday.
Azerbaijan's army paraded military hardware and weapons seized from Armenia during the six-week war through the capital Baku ahead of Erdogan's arrival to rehearse for a large-scale victory parade on Thursday.
|
|
You Might Like