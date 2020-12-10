Global  
 

UK issues anaphylaxis warning on Pfizer vaccine

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 December 2020
Britain's medicine regulator said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, giving fuller guidance on an earlier allergy warning about the shot. "Any person with a history of anaphylaxis to a vaccine, medicine or food should not receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine," MHRA Chief Executive June Raine said in a statement.
