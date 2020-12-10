As US President Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat against Joe Biden, First Lady Melania Trump wants to do this

Members of Congress went back to Washington this week to continue their lame duck or rump session following the November election. It has also been another bizarre week as the current occupant of the..
Members of Congress went back to Washington this week to continue their lame duck or rump session following the November election. It has also been another bizarre week as the current occupant of the..
Members of Congress went back to Washington this week to continue their lame duck or rump session following the November election. It has also been another bizarre week as the current occupant of the..