Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As US President Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat against Joe Biden, First Lady Melania Trump wants to do this

Zee News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
US First Lady Melania Trump has been privately planning about her life after the White House, CNN reported.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Congressman John Rose p1 [Video]

Congressman John Rose p1

Members of Congress went back to Washington this week to continue their lame duck or rump session following the November election. It has also been another bizarre week as the current occupant of the..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 08:28Published
Congressman John Rose p3 [Video]

Congressman John Rose p3

Members of Congress went back to Washington this week to continue their lame duck or rump session following the November election. It has also been another bizarre week as the current occupant of the..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 07:22Published
Congressman John Rose p2 [Video]

Congressman John Rose p2

Members of Congress went back to Washington this week to continue their lame duck or rump session following the November election. It has also been another bizarre week as the current occupant of the..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 06:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Melania Trump 'just wants to go home'

 In mid-November, as President Donald Trump railed against the election results, his wife, first lady Melania Trump publicly agreed with...
Upworthy Also reported by •CTV News

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs Atlanta – President Donald Trump fruitlessly pressed Georgia’s governor on Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Japan Today

Undeterred: Trump Declares ‘We Won Georgia’, Crowd Chants ‘4 More Years’ at Rally

 President Donald Trump took to the stage Saturday night at his Valdosta, Georgia campaign rally, following First Lady Melania Trump introducing him to the crowd,...
Mediaite