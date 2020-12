DoorDash IPO turns CEO Tony Xu, co-founders Andy Fang, Stanley Tang into billionaires Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and co-founders Andy Fang and Stanley Tang have joined the billionaires club. 👓 View full article

On Friday morning DoorDash released its filing to go public. In the filing DoorDash said in the filing that, in the first nine months of 2020, it generated revenue of $1.9 billion. That's compared to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published on November 13, 2020