KT Morning Chat: How to register for UAE's Covid vaccine

The first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was a nurse whowill play a key role in the vaccination programme at the country’s mainhospital. Joanna Sloan, 28, is sister in charge of Covid vaccination for theBelfast Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland’s largest. She...
The Food and Drug Administration will hear from Pfizer this week to potentially give emergency approval to their COVID-19 vaccine, but the delay compared to the United Kingdom could cost lives. KDKA's..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:01Published
On Tuesday, the first COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out in the United Kingdom. However, here in the United States, we're still waiting for an approval on a vaccine. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with Dr...
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:44Published