William Shakespere among first Britons to receive coronavirus vaccine



The United Kingdom has become the first Western nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a Covid-19 shot outside of clinical trials. 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first Briton to receive.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:11 Published 2 days ago

Moderna says it will today ask for approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe and the US



Moderna says it will today ask for approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe and the US Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago