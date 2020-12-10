Jessica Camilleri guilty of manslaughter of mother
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Warning: Graphic content Australian woman Jessica Camilleri has been found guilty of the manslaughter of her mother Rita in a brutal sustained decapitation attack involving up to 200 stab wounds.The 27-year-old had pleaded not...
Warning: Graphic content Australian woman Jessica Camilleri has been found guilty of the manslaughter of her mother Rita in a brutal sustained decapitation attack involving up to 200 stab wounds.The 27-year-old had pleaded not...
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources