Jessica Camilleri guilty of manslaughter of mother Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Warning: Graphic content Australian woman Jessica Camilleri has been found guilty of the manslaughter of her mother Rita in a brutal sustained decapitation attack involving up to 200 stab wounds.The 27-year-old had pleaded not... Warning: Graphic content Australian woman Jessica Camilleri has been found guilty of the manslaughter of her mother Rita in a brutal sustained decapitation attack involving up to 200 stab wounds.The 27-year-old had pleaded not... 👓 View full article

