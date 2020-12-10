Global  
 

US election: Despite Donald Trump's venting and threats, Joe Biden's win is sealed

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
There's plenty of noise but no cause for confusion as President Donald Trump vents about how the election turned out and vows to subvert it even still.This truth is self-evident: Joe Biden is on track to become president Jan. 20....
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. blacklists Chinese crime boss [Video]

U.S. blacklists Chinese crime boss

The United States on Wednesday (December 9) slapped sanctions on Wan Kuok Koi, a leader of China's 14K Triad organized crime group and a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published

Examining the impact of "participatory disinformation" on society

 President Trump continues to spread baseless claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. His supporters -- including hundreds of..
CBS News

Melania Trump secretly planning finances for White House exit

 Reports from Washington suggest America's most powerful couple are on two different trajectories.President Donald Trump is hanging on to power, fighting tooth..
New Zealand Herald

17 Republican Attorneys General Back Trump in Far-Fetched Election Lawsuit

 The move is an attempt to bolster a baseless legal effort by Texas that seeks to delay certification of the presidential electors in four battleground states..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

US waiver law bothers Biden Pentagon nomination

 US President-elect Joe Biden introduced retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense, but the requirement for a congressional waiver makes..
USATODAY.com

Hunter Biden Discloses He Is Focus of Federal Tax Inquiry

 Mr. Biden said Justice Department prosecutors in Delaware had said they were examining his “tax affairs.”
NYTimes.com

Team of Rivals? Biden’s Cabinet Looks More Like a Team of Buddies

 In making his picks for the new administration, the president-elect has put a premium on personal relationships.
NYTimes.com

Just 27 of 249 Republicans in Congress acknowledge Biden's victory

 Just 27 of the 249 Republicans in the House and Senate publicly acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump, according to a survey by..
CBS News

