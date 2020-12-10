Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China says 2 Canadians have been indicted, tried

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese global communications equipment giant.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

As Canadians sour on China, an ambassador changes his tone

 Dominic Barton, Canada's ambassador to China, made his first appearance at the China committee this week since before the pandemic hit Canada. He was noticeably...
CBC.ca Also reported by •NYTimes.com

2 years after Meng Wanzhou's arrest, fate of '2 Micheals,' China relationship hang in balance

 Two years after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the wife of Michael Kovrig, one of two Canadians detained in China, says she believes an end to the Huawei...
CBC.ca

Trudeau won't comment on Huawei CFO; says priority is Canadians held in China

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday declined to comment on talks between the U.S. Justice Department and lawyers that could lead to the release of a...
Japan Today