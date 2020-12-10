COVID-19 scare aboard Singapore cruise ship a false alarm, authorities say
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () A passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 aboard a "cruise-to-nowhere" from Singapore, forcing the ship to return to dock and nearly 1,700 guests to isolate, has been found…
A Royal Caribbean 'cruise-to-nowhere' from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins on Wednesday (December 9) after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the Quantum of the Seas ship back to port. Libby Hogan reports.