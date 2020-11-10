Global  
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 will reportedly launch on January 14th

Upworthy Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
One of the company’s India stores revealed the date
Confirmed: Samsung Galaxy S21 to Launch on January 14

Confirmed: Samsung Galaxy S21 to Launch on January 14 We’ve known for a while Samsung’s Galaxy S21 was supposed to launch earlier than usual, and now we finally have a confirmation in this regard. A report from...
Softpedia Also reported by •engadgetBGR India

Galaxy S21: What To Expect From Samsung’s Next Flagship?

 The Galaxy S21 is the next iteration in Samsung’s Galaxy lineup. Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 on January 14, breaking from the traditional February...
Fossbytes Also reported by •The Next WebBGR India

Samsung’s official Galaxy S21, 21 Plus, and 21 Ultra teasers have leaked, and the camera squircle is gone

 Samsung’s next flagship phones the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra are widely expected to arrive this January (alongside some new buds), but we haven’t...
The Verge Also reported by •BGR IndiaUpworthy