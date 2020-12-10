Johnny Depp lodges appeal over 'wife-beater' ruling in U.K.
Hollywood star Johnny Depp has applied to the Court of Appeal in London to try to overturn a ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, court documents showed on Wednesday.
