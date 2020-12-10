Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp lodges appeal over 'wife-beater' ruling in U.K.

CTV News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Hollywood star Johnny Depp has applied to the Court of Appeal in London to try to overturn a ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, court documents showed on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnny Depp appeals The Sun libel suit ruling

Johnny Depp appeals The Sun libel suit ruling 00:55

 Johnny Depp has applied to the U.K. Court of Appeal in an effort to overturn a ruling he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp libel verdict appeal reportedly shot down in London [Video]

Johnny Depp libel verdict appeal reportedly shot down in London

Johnny Depp is thought to have lost his bid to appeal the verdict in his libel case against The Sun newspaper bosses.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says [Video]

Johnny Depp indelibly marked as wife beater, lawyer says

Criminal defence specialist and media lawyer Mark Stevens says Johnny Depp's will be "indelibly marked as a wife beater" after losing his libel case against The Sun. Mr Stevens added any appeal..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:43Published
Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal battle [Video]

Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal battle

Helena Bonham Carter has spoken out in support of her friend Johnny Depp, ahead of his libel case ruling.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Depp lodges appeal over 'wife-beater' ruling in UK

 Hollywood star Johnny Depp has applied to the Court of Appeal in London to try to overturn a ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, court documents…
Japan Today

Johnny Depp applies to Court of Appeal after 'wife beater' ruling

Johnny Depp applies to Court of Appeal after 'wife beater' ruling Johnny Depp has applied to the Court of Appeal seeking to overturn a High Court ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and made her fear for her life.
Sky News