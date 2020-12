You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cuomo Thinks Vaccine Will Be Approved Soon



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo thinks one vaccine could receive FDA emergency authorization. Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is the one he was alluding to on Thursday. An independent advisory panel will.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 11 hours ago FDA Says Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe



FDA Says Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration published its initial findings concerning the vaccine in briefing documents on Tuesday. [The Pfizer vaccine shows].. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 2 days ago Covid vaccine



An FDA advisory panel could grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Thursday...paving the way for the first doses to be delivered just 36 hours later. NBC's Tracie.. Credit: WMGT Published 3 days ago