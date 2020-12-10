Global  
 

Explaining How The Electoral College Works

Newsy Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Explaining How The Electoral College WorksWatch VideoWeeks after Election Day, attention turns to the Electoral College and its members who are responsible for formally electing the next president. 

"When we go to vote for president in November, we are not actually voting for president. You are casting your ballot for the electors of that person," said Gayle Alberda,...
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: What is the electoral college?

What is the electoral college? 02:46

 The president of the United States is not chosen directly by voters, but by what's known as the electoral college.

President Trump Insists He's Not Finished Fighting To Stay In Power [Video]

President Trump Insists He's Not Finished Fighting To Stay In Power

The Electoral College will cast its vote Monday officially to elect Joe Biden as president. CBS News’ Chip Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:59Published
Electoral College Set To Meet [Video]

Electoral College Set To Meet

Electors will cast their ballots, beginning the process of making the election results official, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:18Published
All 50 States Have Certified Election Results [Video]

All 50 States Have Certified Election Results

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their presidential election results. West Virginia was the final state to certify presidential election results on Wednesday. President-elect..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Explainer: How the Electoral College works

 Voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast Monday. That's when the Electoral College meets....
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC NewsNews24NYTimes.comNPRHinduFOXNews.com

Day Before Electoral College Meets, Trump Tweets That Certifying Votes Will Be a ‘Severely Punishable Crime’ (It’s Not)

Day Before Electoral College Meets, Trump Tweets That Certifying Votes Will Be a ‘Severely Punishable Crime’ (It’s Not) The day before the Electoral College casts its votes, President Trump tweeted that certifying the votes would be a "severely punishable crime." (It's not).
Mediaite Also reported by •euronews

Electoral College: In 1796, Samuel Miles Became The 1st Faithless Elector

 Faithless electors are those in the Electoral College who cast their votes in conflict with their state's voters. After a Supreme Court decision, that practice...
NPR Also reported by •HinduSBSeuronews