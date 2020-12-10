Explaining How The Electoral College Works

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their presidential election results. West Virginia was the final state to certify presidential election results on Wednesday. President-elect..
Voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast Monday. That's when the Electoral College meets.... USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC News •News24 •NYTimes.com •NPR •Hindu •FOXNews.com
Faithless electors are those in the Electoral College who cast their votes in conflict with their state's voters. After a Supreme Court decision, that practice... NPR Also reported by •Hindu •SBS •euronews