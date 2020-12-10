China flight attendants advised to wear diapers for COVID-19 protection

Global  
 

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has released new guidelines for the country's airline industry, which it oversees. But one of those suggestions -- that personnel like flight attendants wear disposable diapers so they don't need to use the bathroom -- has raised some eyebrows.
