China flight attendants advised to wear diapers for COVID-19 protection
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The Civil Aviation Administration of China has released new guidelines for the country's airline industry, which it oversees. But one of those suggestions -- that personnel like flight attendants wear disposable diapers so they don't need to use the bathroom -- has raised some eyebrows.
