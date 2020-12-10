Spanish Industry Achieves Full Incorporation Into Phase 1A Of NGWS/FCAS Program Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The DGA (Direction Générale de l’Armament), acting on behalf of the governments of Spain, Germany and France, has formalized the contractual amendment permitting Spanish industry’s full integration into Phase 1A Technology Demonstrators activities of the NGWS/FCAS project, which was initially launched by France and Germany... The DGA (Direction Générale de l’Armament), acting on behalf of the governments of Spain, Germany and France, has formalized the contractual amendment permitting Spanish industry’s full integration into Phase 1A Technology Demonstrators activities of the NGWS/FCAS project, which was initially launched by France and Germany 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

