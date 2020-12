Watch: Airbnb CEO speechless to rising IPO valuation - Business Insider Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Airbnb's stock is already indicated to open so high, it left CEO Brian Chesky speechless during an interview with Bloomberg's Emily Chang. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Airbnb Targeting $2.6 Billion In Mid-December IPO



Business Insider reports that Airbnb is planning to raise $2.6 billion in its mid-December IPO. The IPO would give Airbnb a valuation of up to $35 billion. The company plans to list about 50 million.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago