"William Shakespeare" Becomes One of the Firsts to Receive Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

HNGN Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
William Shakespeare Becomes One of the Firsts to Receive Pfizer's COVID-19 VaccineThe world has been staged on Tuesday, especially for the British people, but William Shakespeare was not content to be a mere player. As Britons rolled up their sleeves for the beginning of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign, he was the second to get a shot.
 81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

