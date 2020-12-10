"William Shakespeare" Becomes One of the Firsts to Receive Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () The world has been staged on Tuesday, especially for the British people, but William Shakespeare was not content to be a mere player. As Britons rolled up their sleeves for the beginning of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign, he was the second to get a shot.
81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo thinks one vaccine could receive FDA emergency authorization. Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is the one he was alluding to on Thursday. An independent advisory panel will vote..
