You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS



Residents have blasted jobsworth police after a dad was threatened with a £10,000 fine - for decorating his home with Christmas LIGHTS.Trevor Payne, 46, has been proudly displaying festive lights.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago Stringent action to control COVID infection: CM Gehlot



Reviewing the coronavirus situation in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Jodhpur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that to break the chain of corona infection in the state, it is necessary to take strict action.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 5 days ago Aberdeen police chief warns public to follow mask mandate, limit social gatherings



The Aberdeen police chief took to social media Wednesday warning the community his officers are enforcing Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order. Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS Published 1 week ago