You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Google Plans to Sidestep Egypt by Running New Cable Over Israel



MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Because of political conflicts in the Middle East, almost all of the Internet traffic between Europe and India currently goes through the region's one relatively neutral.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago Sudan will be the third Arab country to normalise ties with Israel



US President Donald Trump announces Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalisation of relations. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published on October 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Morocco Becomes Latest Arab Country To Normalize Ties With Israel It's the fourth such pact brokered by the Trump administration in recent months between Israel and Arab countries in the Middle East and Africa.

NPR 22 minutes ago