Video Credit: THR News - Published 2 hours ago Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19, Emma Stone Starring in New Showtime Comedy and More | THR News 02:24 Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19 and her show will be paused until January, Emma Stone is set to star in a new Showtime comedy and SNL star Chloe Fineman revealed how Timothee Chalamet reacted to her impersonation of him.