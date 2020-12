You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sudan will be the third Arab country to normalise ties with Israel



US President Donald Trump announces Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalisation of relations. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published on October 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Morocco latest country to normalise ties with Israel in US-brokered deal As part of the deal, the US agrees to recognise Morocco's claim over the disputed Western Sahara.

BBC News 3 hours ago



Morocco normalizing ties with Israel, 4th country to do so under Trump's Arab peace plan Morocco will normalize relations with Israel, making it the fourth country to do so in recent days under a U.S.-brokered deal.

FOXNews.com 3 hours ago