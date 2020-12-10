Global  
 

EU leaders finally approve coronavirus stimulus package after Hungary and Poland lift their veto

Thursday, 10 December 2020
The latest European impasse over a much-needed stimulus package has finally been overcome, meaning cash-strapped countries will soon get...
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Stimulus Package Priorities: Assistance To Unemployed, Small Businesses, State And Local Governments

Stimulus Package Priorities: Assistance To Unemployed, Small Businesses, State And Local Governments 00:38

 The proposed $908 billion coronavirus relief package is gaining traction in Congress. But will it be enough, and will it come in time? Katie Johnston reports.

Opinion: Hungary and Poland win at Merkel's last EU summit

 Fellow EU leaders gave in to Poland and Hungary on rule of law in order to save the EU budget and coronavirus stimulus package, DW's Barbara Wesel writes.
Deutsche Welle

EU leaders save landmark budget, but spar over climate

EU leaders save landmark budget, but spar over climate Brussels (AFP) Dec 11, 2020 EU leaders resolved a bitter dispute with Poland and Hungary to salvage the bloc's landmark coronavirus recovery plan, but argued...
Terra Daily