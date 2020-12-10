Covid 19 coronavirus: HIV false positives deal crushing blow to Australian vaccine
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The Australian coronavirus vaccine - made by the University of Queensland (UQ) - has been dealt a crushing blow after several trial participants returned false positive HIV test results.The Sydney Morning Herald reports this morning...
University of Queensland University in Australia
Australia drops deal for University of Queensland vaccineThe University of Queensland and biotechnology company CSL halted trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate after participants returned false-positive results for..
SBS
Why there's no need for alarm about the University of Queensland-CSL vaccine failureThe revelation that the development of an Australian vaccine would be halted because it returned a false positive for HIV will come as a surprise to many.
SBS
Why no one should be alarmed about the University of Queensland vaccine failureThe revelation that the development of an Australian vaccine would be halted because it returned a false positive for HIV will come as a surprise to many.
SBS
Covid: Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV responseA promising Australian candidate for a coronavirus vaccine has been abandoned after trial participants returned false HIV positive results. Australia had..
WorldNews
Watch: University of Queensland vaccine updateProfessor Paul Young from the University of Queensland's vaccine program and Dr Andrew Nash from drug manufacturer CSL are giving a press conference after..
SBS
