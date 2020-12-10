Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: HIV false positives deal crushing blow to Australian vaccine

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: HIV false positives deal crushing blow to Australian vaccineThe Australian coronavirus vaccine - made by the University of Queensland (UQ) - has been dealt a crushing blow after several trial participants returned false positive HIV test results.The Sydney Morning Herald reports this morning...
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Analyzing vaccine attitudes among minority communities

Analyzing vaccine attitudes among minority communities 02:01

 The Black and Latino communities are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Denver7's Lance Hernandez tells us why it's hard to convince them about getting the vaccine.

