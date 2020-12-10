Global  
 

Schools ordered to close, switch to online learning in Windsor-Essex, Ont., starting Monday

CTV News Thursday, 10 December 2020
All elementary and secondary school students are being ordered to transition to online/remote learning starting on Monday, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
