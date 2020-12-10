Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dutch intelligence says it's uncovered 2 Russian spies

Japan Today Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
A Dutch intelligence agency said Thursday that it has uncovered two Russian spies who were targeting the Netherlands’ science and technology sector, a move likely to further strain…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Netherlands expels 2 Russian diplomats accused of spying

 The Dutch intelligence service has said two Russian diplomats were allegedly working as spies. They allegedly targeted high-tech industries working on both...
Deutsche Welle