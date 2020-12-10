US Sends Bombers To Middle East As Signal To Iran
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
By Carla Babb
The U.S. military dispatched two B-52H bombers from the United States to the Middle East on Thursday as part of an ongoing effort to deter Iran from potential attacks amid increased risk in the region, according to a senior U.S. military official.
“The flight was not about any offensive action; it was about...
