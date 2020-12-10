Global  
 

US Sends Bombers To Middle East As Signal To Iran

Eurasia Review Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
US Sends Bombers To Middle East As Signal To IranBy Carla Babb

The U.S. military dispatched two B-52H bombers from the United States to the Middle East on Thursday as part of an ongoing effort to deter Iran from potential attacks amid increased risk in the region, according to a senior U.S. military official.

“The flight was not about any offensive action; it was about...
Related news from verified sources

US Sends Bombers to Middle East as Signal to Iran

 Senior US military official tells VOA there were ‘troubling indicators in Iraq’ recently that Iran or Iranian-backed proxy forces might be planning attacks 
