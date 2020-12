'One-man army': MP CM Shivraj on battling Covid without any ministers #HTLS2020



Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, featured on Day 7 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He spoke about his experience in battling Covid-19, at the government as well.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:12 Published 15 hours ago

Singapore cruise cut short by Covid-positive test



A passenger on a "cruise to nowhere" has been diagnosed with coronavirus,prompting the vessel to return early to Singapore on Wednesday. RoyalCaribbean said the guest tested positive for Covid-19 after.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 2 days ago