Time Person of the Year 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as their Person of the Year for 2020.Edward Felsenthal, Time's editor in chief, noted that Biden was elected "in the midst of an existential...
