Time Person of the Year 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

New Zealand Herald Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as their Person of the Year for 2020.Edward Felsenthal, Time's editor in chief, noted that Biden was elected "in the midst of an existential...
Time magazine names President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as Person of the Year

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the president-elect and vice president-elect, were named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
USATODAY.com

Biden and Harris named Time's Person of the Year

 The US president-elect and his running mate beat three other finalists, including Donald Trump.
BBC News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time's Person of the Year

 This is the first time a vice president has received the recognition.
CBS News

