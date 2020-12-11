Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Obtains FDA Panel Approval
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gets a nod from an independent panel of experts who have overwhelmingly voted to recommend the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorization for emergency usage for individuals 16 years old and older.
A government panel approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The FDA is expected to follow, clearing the way for a rollout that can't come soon enough. Team coverage from Skyler Henry in Silver Spring, Md. and Kenny Choi in San Francisco. (12-10-20)
