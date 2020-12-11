Global  
 

Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Obtains FDA Panel Approval

HNGN Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Obtains FDA Panel ApprovalPfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gets a nod from an independent panel of experts who have overwhelmingly voted to recommend the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorization for emergency usage for individuals 16 years old and older.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Pfizer Vaccine Heads to FDA for Approval as Bay Area Awaits 1st Shipments

Pfizer Vaccine Heads to FDA for Approval as Bay Area Awaits 1st Shipments 07:04

 A government panel approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The FDA is expected to follow, clearing the way for a rollout that can't come soon enough. Team coverage from Skyler Henry in Silver Spring, Md. and Kenny Choi in San Francisco. (12-10-20)

