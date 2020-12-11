Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in Aug port blast

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Lebanese judge charges PM, ex-ministers over Beirut port blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in response that his conscience was clear over the Aug. 4 blast

Jerusalem Post 17 hours ago



Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM Hassan Diab, ex ministers over Beirut blast About 30 other security officials and port and customs officials have been detained in the probe

Haaretz 19 hours ago



Judge in Lebanon charges prime minister, three other officials in Beirut blast BEIRUT — The prosecutor investigating August’s massive Beirut blast filed charges Thursday against the caretaker prime minister and three former ministers,...

WorldNews 18 hours ago



