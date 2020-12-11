Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in Aug port blast
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The Lebanese prosecutor probing last summer's port explosion in Beirut filed charges on Thursday against the caretaker prime minister and three former ministers, accusing them of negligence leading to the death of hundreds of people, Lebanon's official news agency said.
Judge Fadi Sawwan filed the charges against Hassan Diab...
