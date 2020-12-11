Global
Australia Abandons COVID-19 Vaccine Trials After False Positive HIV Results
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Australia Abandons COVID-19 Vaccine Trials After False Positive HIV Results
Friday, 11 December 2020 (
4 hours ago
)
Government urges public to have confidence in other treatments under development
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Published
28 minutes ago
Australia COVID vaccine caused false HIV tests
01:13
[NFA] Australia has cancelled the production of a locally made vaccine against COVID-19 after trials showed it could interfere with HIV diagnosis, with the government instead securing additional doses of rival vaccines. Emer McCarthy reports.
Australia drops deal for University of Queensland vaccine
The University of Queensland and biotechnology company CSL halted trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate after participants returned false-positive results for...
SBS
5 hours ago
Covid: Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV response
A promising Australian candidate for a coronavirus vaccine has been abandoned after trial participants returned false HIV positive results. Australia had...
WorldNews
10 hours ago
Watch: Australian COVID-19 vaccine update
The Prime Minister is expected to speak at 8am (AEDT) with an update on the COVID-19 vaccine by CSL and the University of Queensland, following reports that...
SBS
16 hours ago
