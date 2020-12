Nick Wright: Kevin Durant denies speaking to Harden of trade to Nets | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright reacts to news that Kevin Durant denies speaking to James Harden of a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Nick feels there's no way they haven't spoken and this continues the drama around Durant. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Shannon Sharpe: Kevin Durant will not be impacted by his injury, he'll still be great upon return to Nets | UNDISPUTED



For the first time since his run with the Golden State Warriors ended with an Achilles injury 2 seasons ago, Kevin Durant said he feels good while playing. KD said he feels solid and isn’t going to.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago