USA OKs Morocco's reunification with Western Sahara. What about Crimea? Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

US President Donald Trump announced the USA's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara. This is a precedent for the recognition of the Russian Crimea in the world. International status of Western Sahara According to international law, the territories of Western Sahara were annexed by Morocco in 1975 after Spain renounced its colonial claims. They are disputed by the Polisario Front, a movement for independence, whose leaders live in exile in Algeria. The militia of the movement blocks roads on the border with Mauritania every now and then. The organization proclaimed the Sahara Arab Democratic Republic (SADR). The UN does not recognize anyone's sovereignty over Western Sahara. In this status, it is recognized by 117 out of 194 recognized states of the world. Russia does not believe that after Spain's renunciation of the Spanish Sahara, Morocco has acquired any rights to the territory. Morocco offers Western Sahara broad autonomy within the kingdom. In 1991, through the mediation of the UN, the parties concluded an armistice. According to the terms of the agreement, a referendum on the independence of the territory was to be held. However, the parties have not yet agreed who has the right to participate in it. Why Trump recognized the annexation of Morocco and Western Sahara Judging by the fact that Trump further announced the establishment of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel, the deal is based on Washington's desire to normalize relations between the Israelis and Arab states. This is the fourth such agreement this year. Earlier, it was the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan that established diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for his support in this "historic agreement." Naturally, that the leadership of the Palestinian Authority condemned it (just like the previous four), because the Palestinians see this as a betrayal by the Arab League countries, which promised not to establish ties with Israel until the creation of the Palestinian state. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit Tech - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Trump Delivers Israeli-Moroccan 'Abraham' Accord--But At What Cost? 00:35 Morocco is now the fourth Arab state this year to announce it would establish relations with Israel. According to CNN, it was another diplomatic win for the Trump administration. However, it may create some trouble for the incoming Biden administration. That's because the Trump administration agreed... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations in US-brokered deal



Under the agreement, Morocco will establish full diplomatic relations and resume official contacts with Israel. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 10:44 Published 3 days ago Morocco troops launch operation in Western Sahara border zone



Rabat says it will ‘restore free circulation of civilian and commercial traffic’ between Moroccan-controlled areas of the disputed territory and neighbouring Mauritania. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:55 Published on November 14, 2020 Golden Sahara: The +$1 Million Show Car | RIDICULOUS RIDES



HIDDEN from public view for over 50 years, in the early 60s, the Golden Sahara was one of America's most famous cars. Originally built from a car that was wrecked in an accident, the first Golden.. Credit: Barcroft TV Duration: 05:52 Published on October 29, 2020

