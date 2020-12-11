News24.com | WATCH | Australia Covid-19 vaccine caused false HIV results
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Australia has cancelled the production of a locally made vaccine against Covid-19 after trials showed it could interfere with HIV diagnosis, with the government instead securing additional doses of rival vaccines.
