You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election



Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:04 Published 20 hours ago 'I am not a commie': Georgia election official



Gabriel Sterling, the Republican manager of Georgia's voting systems, spent much of a press conference on Thursday debunking false claims related to November's presidential election and said continuing.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:17 Published 1 day ago President Trump Asks Sen. Ted Cruz To Argue Texas Election Lawsuit Should Supreme Court Move Forward



A spokesperson for Senator Ted Cruz-R TX confirmed to CBS 11 that President Trump asked Sen. Cruz on Tuesday night, Dec. 8, to argue the Texas General Election lawsuit should it move forward in the.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago