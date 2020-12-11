Shia LaBeouf Faces “Relentless Abuse” & Sexual Battery Suit From ‘Honey Boy’ Co-Star FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf
for Sexual Battery and Assault.
FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against
her former boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. .
Twigs alleges that LaBeouf subjected her
to sexual battery, assault, emotional distress and
“relentless abuse” throughout their relationship.
According to...
