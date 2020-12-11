Global  
 

Shia LaBeouf Faces “Relentless Abuse” & Sexual Battery Suit From ‘Honey Boy’ Co-Star FKA Twigs

Upworthy Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Shia LaBeouf has been sued today by his Honey Boy co-star FKA Twigs for sexual battery, and assault. “This action has been brought not...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault

FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault 01:22

 FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault. FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. . Twigs alleges that LaBeouf subjected her to sexual battery, assault, emotional distress and “relentless abuse” throughout their relationship. According to...

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf [Video]

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, whom she has accused of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 03:12Published
Shia LaBeouf pleads not guilty to battery and theft [Video]

Shia LaBeouf pleads not guilty to battery and theft

Shia LaBeouf has pleaded not guilty to battery and petty theft following an alleged altercation in Los Angeles in June.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Shia LaBeouf pleads not guilty to petty theft and battery [Video]

Shia LaBeouf pleads not guilty to petty theft and battery

Shia LaBeouf has pleaded not guilty to petty theft and battery, charges stemming from an alleged incident in June.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:06Published

FKA twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for 'Relentless' Abuse & Sexual Battery

 FKA twigs is filing a lawsuit against her ex, Shia LaBeouf. The 32-year-old musician, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court...
FKA twigs Accuses Shia LaBeouf of Sexual Battery and Assault in Lawsuit

FKA twigs Accuses Shia LaBeouf of Sexual Battery and Assault in Lawsuit Musician FKA twigs accused actor Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and emotional abuse in a lawsuit reported by the New York Times on Friday. FKA twigs,...
